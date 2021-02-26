There are so many different ways to express generosity on GivingTuesday and every day! It’s a simple idea: whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.
Volunteer virtually from your home. Give your voice to help raise awareness for a local issue, lend your talents to a nonprofit who needs your expertise, or take an hour to call a senior who may be lonely.Browse Opportunities
Thank your postal carrier, delivery driver, and other essential workers. Write thank you cards, post on social media, and share your appreciation for the people and organizations who are helping your community.
Community organizations + nonprofits need your support now more than ever. Find organizations to support through your local GivingTuesday community movement.Find Your Local Organizations
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement. In the United States, GivingTuesday is locally-led in over 240 communities, networks, and coalitions. Use the map to get connected with GivingTuesday in your city, state, or town. Scroll beneath the map to find cause-based coalitions. On each of these GivingTuesday community sites, you'll find groups of organizations working together to grow giving in your community.
These GivingTuesday communities are nationwide coalitions around cause, issue area, culture or identity.
|#BitcoinTuesday
|#LatinxGive
|GivingTuesday for Disability Rights
|GivingBayDay
|#GiveForDV
|#NewsMatch (Nonprofit Newspapers)
|#RefugeesGive
|#NextGenGenerosity
|#GivingTuesdayMutualAid
|#PhilanthropyTogether (Giving Circles)
|#MuslimsGive
|Sikh Coalition for GivingTuesday
|#GivingTuesdayLGBTQ
|GivingPeaceDay
|#GivingTuesdayMilitary
|#Give65 (Seniors)
|#GivingZooDay
|#GiveBlck
|#iGiveCatholic
|#GiveToWomenAndGirls
|#PandemicOfLove
|#GivingInnovationTuesday
Even if you don’t have an organized GivingTuesday community movement, you’re still welcome to participate! Whether you’re an individual, grassroots organization, nonprofit, small business, school, or brand there are hundreds of different ways to plug in to the movement. Get ideas for how to participate and tools for organizing a successful activation.Other Ways to Participate
All it takes is a hand-raiser like you. GivingTuesday community leaders collaborate, innovate, transform, and inspire, making a difference in the lives of others, finding creative ways to mobilize networks, host virtual events, and spark waves of kindness.