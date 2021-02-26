fbpx
GivingTuesday in the United States

The Countdown to the Biggest Day of Generosity is On

30.11.2021 /
Add to Calendar 11/30/2021 12:00 AM 11/30/2021 11:59 PM #GivingTuesday Whether it's doing an act of kindness, speaking out for a cause that matters to you, or donating to a favorite nonprofit, every act of generosity counts and each means more when we give together.

Get ideas for how you might give back today.
And help us spread the word that generosity matters now more than ever.
Every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.

There are so many different ways to express generosity on GivingTuesday and every day! It’s a simple idea: whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.

Give Time

Volunteer virtually from your home. Give your voice to help raise awareness for a local issue, lend your talents to a nonprofit who needs your expertise, or take an hour to call a senior who may be lonely.

Browse Opportunities
Give Gratitude

Thank your postal carrier, delivery driver, and other essential workers. Write thank you cards, post on social media, and share your appreciation for the people and organizations who are helping your community.

Give Support

Community organizations + nonprofits need your support now more than ever. Find organizations to support through your local GivingTuesday community movement.

Find Your Local Organizations
More Ideas

Connect With a GivingTuesday Coalition Movement

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement. In the United States, GivingTuesday is locally-led in over 240 communities, networks, and coalitions. Use the map to get connected with GivingTuesday in your city, state, or town. Scroll beneath the map to find cause-based coalitions. On each of these GivingTuesday community sites, you'll find groups of organizations working together to grow giving in your community.

GivingTuesday Cause-Based Coalitions

These GivingTuesday communities are nationwide coalitions around cause, issue area, culture or identity.

 

#BitcoinTuesday #LatinxGive
GivingTuesday for Disability Rights GivingBayDay
#GiveForDV #NewsMatch (Nonprofit Newspapers)
#RefugeesGive #NextGenGenerosity
#GivingTuesdayMutualAid #PhilanthropyTogether (Giving Circles)
#MuslimsGive Sikh Coalition for GivingTuesday
#GivingTuesdayLGBTQ GivingPeaceDay
#GivingTuesdayMilitary #Give65 (Seniors)
#GivingZooDay #GiveBlck
#iGiveCatholic #GiveToWomenAndGirls
#PandemicOfLove #GivingInnovationTuesday

Participating as a solo Nonprofit, Small Business, or School?

Even if you don’t have an organized GivingTuesday community movement, you’re still welcome to participate! Whether you’re an individual, grassroots organization, nonprofit, small business, school, or brand there are hundreds of different ways to plug in to the movement. Get ideas for how to participate and tools for organizing a successful activation.

Other Ways to Participate
240
Community Movements in the U.S.
$2.47B
Raised in 24 Hours on GivingTuesday 2020
33.1M
Participants in the U.S.
Countless
Lives changed

Lead GivingTuesday In Your Community!

All it takes is a hand-raiser like you. GivingTuesday community leaders collaborate, innovate, transform, and inspire, making a difference in the lives of others, finding creative ways to mobilize networks, host virtual events, and spark waves of kindness. 

Learn How to Lead a GivingTuesday Movement